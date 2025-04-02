Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 3.3 %

BAP opened at $192.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.