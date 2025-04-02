Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,192 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,867,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,623,656.76. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

