Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Samsara by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after acquiring an additional 547,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,607,296 shares of company stock valued at $70,334,047. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.