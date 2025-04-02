Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

