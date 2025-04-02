Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 963,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,812. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.97%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

