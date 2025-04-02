Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
KCDMY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 138.10%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.