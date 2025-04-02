Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KCDMY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 138.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

