Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

