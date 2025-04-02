Kevin E. Bryant Purchases 4,200 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 284,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,443. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -544.00%.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

