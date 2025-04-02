Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 924 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

