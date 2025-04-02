Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 13,691 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

