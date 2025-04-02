Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 309.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

