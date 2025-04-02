Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 4,276 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

