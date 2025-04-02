Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Strong-Buy”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. DZ Bank raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

