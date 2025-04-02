Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 7,100 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$56,800.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$47,668.50.

On Thursday, February 27th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$41,250.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$35,831.25.

On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$646.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

