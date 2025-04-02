Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.
Kazera Global Stock Performance
Shares of LON:KZG traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.51 ($0.02). 35,743,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 27.29. Kazera Global has a one year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40.
About Kazera Global
Current investments include:
Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.
Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.
African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kazera Global
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.