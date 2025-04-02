Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Kazera Global (LON:KZGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.

Kazera Global Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KZG traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.51 ($0.02). 35,743,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 27.29. Kazera Global has a one year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40.

About Kazera Global

(Get Free Report)

Kazera is an investment company strategically positioned to generate revenue and capitalise on Africa’s abundant natural resources. With a clear strategy to become a leading force in sustainable mining investments, the Company is focused on driving shareholder value by scaling production at existing operations and pursuing value-enhancing acquisitions.

Current investments include:

Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.

Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.

African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.