Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.

Kazera Global Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KZG traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.51 ($0.02). 35,743,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 27.29. Kazera Global has a one year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40.

Get Kazera Global alerts:

About Kazera Global

(Get Free Report)

Kazera is an investment company strategically positioned to generate revenue and capitalise on Africa’s abundant natural resources. With a clear strategy to become a leading force in sustainable mining investments, the Company is focused on driving shareholder value by scaling production at existing operations and pursuing value-enhancing acquisitions.

Current investments include:

Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.

Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.

African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.