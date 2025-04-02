Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Financial Review

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 135.76%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Kaya.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $45.56 million 44.30 -$176.94 million ($2.60) -7.07 Kaya $200,000.00 3.68 $1.61 million ($0.08) -0.42

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Kaya”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma. NewAmsterdam Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A Kaya N/A -9.79% -1,143.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewAmsterdam Pharma beats Kaya on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.