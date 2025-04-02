Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 351958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.04.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kanabo Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.