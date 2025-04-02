Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

