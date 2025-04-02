Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 12647431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 830 ($10.73) to GBX 770 ($9.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £93.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.