JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $51.02. 3,197,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,712,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,059,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 374,285 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,266,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

