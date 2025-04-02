JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $51.02. 3,197,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,712,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will 2025 Be the Year the Energy Sector Finally Breaks Out?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NextEra Energy Stock Sees Spike in Bullish Call Activity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying Now
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.