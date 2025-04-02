JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 199,813 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of Floor & Decor worth $141,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.