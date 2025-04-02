JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Lowered to $284.00 at Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.