JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $147.67 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Sun Life Financial worth $147,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:SLF opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

