JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 866,519 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.82% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $142,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,039,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,094,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,217 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,616,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,299,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

