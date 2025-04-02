JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,051,379 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 348.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.19% of Oscar Health worth $139,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,333,000 after purchasing an additional 586,626 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122,752 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 835,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.