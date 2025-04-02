JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 888,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 170,386 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 24,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.