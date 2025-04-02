Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,422 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.5 %

JCI opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.