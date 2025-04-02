J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.35 and last traded at $133.94. Approximately 19,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 98,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

