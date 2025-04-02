James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 39.1% in March

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 428,636 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 167,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.04. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James River Group

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.