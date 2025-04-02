Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million.
Jaguar Mining Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 13,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About Jaguar Mining
