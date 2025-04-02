Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 13,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.