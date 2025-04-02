Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.