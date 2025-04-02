Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Reduced by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Jabil by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Jabil by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NYSE JBL opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

