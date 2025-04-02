J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.55.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $144.34 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $14,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

