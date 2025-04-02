iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 255.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

