iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 2,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

