iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Trimmed by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

