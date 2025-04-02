iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $562,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJK stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

