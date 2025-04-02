iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

