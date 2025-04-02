iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

