iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 4th

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.3% increase from iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CALI opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and a P/E ratio of -150.30. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.
About iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF
