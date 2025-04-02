iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 318,410 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

