iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.89 and last traded at $40.60. 4,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

