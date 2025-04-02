iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $98.51 and a one year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.