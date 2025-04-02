iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.