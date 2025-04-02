iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 1,788,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,105. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

