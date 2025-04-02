iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 133,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

