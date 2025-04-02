iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 4th

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.1% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.