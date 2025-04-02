iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 4th

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.1% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
