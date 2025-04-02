iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 160,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 67,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Get iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.