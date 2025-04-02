iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 160,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 67,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
