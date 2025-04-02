iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 4th

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1532 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.0% increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.