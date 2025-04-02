iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 196,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 112,567 shares.The stock last traded at $102.71 and had previously closed at $102.41.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

